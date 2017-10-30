Festivals to attend in Rajasthan in November

New Delhi: Rajasthan is the land of festival and fairs. From architectural wonders to the chaotic, colourful streets which showcase opulent grandeur, the state is amongst the most popular tourist destinations in India in November.

Given below is a list of things to do in Rajasthan in November. So, soak up the winter Sun and get, set, explore!

Pushkar Camel and Balloon Festival - Held in the tiny desert town of Pushkar, this traditional Indian festival is one of the most highly-rated experiences in India. The fair sees an astonishing 30,000 camels converge on the town, which is a sight to behold. The camels are paraded, made to take part in beauty contests and raced.

The three-day International Hot Air Ballooning Festival is another added attraction at the fair.

When: Between October 28 - November 4

How to reach: The nearest airport from Pushkar is Sanganer Airport in Jaipur, about 146 kilometres away. From Jaipur, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach Pushkar. If travelling by rail, Ajmer is the closest railway station from Pushkar, at a distance of just 11 kilometres.

Bundi Utsav - Bundi, one of the most gorgeous and picturesque towns in Rajasthan becomes more vivid in the month of November. The colourful Shobha Yatra, arts and crafts fair, traditional sports, cultural exhibition, folk music and dance program, and turban competition are events that all tourists look forward to.

When: November 6 to 8

How to reach: Bundi is well-connected by road and rail. The nearest airport from Bundi is Sanganer Airport, in Jaipur, about 210 kilometres away.

Kolayat Fair - Also known as Kapil Muni Fair, this event is held with great pomp and show. The Kolayat Fair has a great religious significance, where many devotees visit the fair to take a holy dip in the Kolayat Lake. Moreover, during the Kolayat Fair, all 52 ghats are lit up with lamps and diyas. The devotees gather at a common point and leave oil lamps afloat in the lake. The view of hundreds of lighted lamps floating in the water is a sight to behold.

When: November 2 to 4

How to reach: The nearest airport from Bikaner is Nal Airport, about 13 kilometres away. There are frequent flights from Delhi to Bikaner. Bikaner is well-connected by road and rail as well.

Matsya Festival -This two-day long festival, held in Alwar, is the foremost of all fairs and festivals of Rajasthan. It showcases the traditional values and colourful customs of the region. The major attraction of the festival is its colourful processions, arts and crafts fair, traditional sports, cultural exhibition and folk music and dance programmes. Alwar is also one of the main tourist destinations in Rajasthan owing to its magnificent palaces and forts, lakes and archaeological sites.

When: November 25 and 26

How to reach: The nearest airport to Alwar is Sanganer Airport, Jaipur, located about 162 kilometres away. Alwar is well connected to all major cities by road and rail.

Chandra Bhaga Fair - Held in the small town of Jhalawar, the Chandra Bhaga Fair welcomes thousands of visitors and participants from across the country, every year. The festival is of a great religious importance to the local people and many devotees gather at the banks of Chandra Bhaga River to take a holy dip. The major attraction of the fair is the huge cattle fair and the Shobha Yatras.

When: November 3 to 5

How to reach: The nearest major airport in Indore, is about 240 kilometres away. There is also an airport in Udaipur, about 333 kilometres away. Jhalawar is well connected to all major cities by road and rail.

Rajasthan Kabir Yatra - The Rajasthan Kabir Yatra is a travelling music festival which journeys for over 6 days in and around Bikaner; creating a platform for musicians, artists, etc. This festival is a must-visit for all folk music lovers where they can immerse themselves in the soul-fulfilling Sufi Music.

When: November 11 to 16

How to reach: The nearest airport from Bikaner is Nal Airport, about 13 kilometres away. There are frequent flights from Delhi to Bikaner. Bikaner is well-connected by road and rail as well.