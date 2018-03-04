Ficci Frames 2018 pays tribute to Sridevi

Mumbai: Ficci Frames 2018, a global convention of media and entertainment, on Sunday paid tributes to legendary actress Sridevi who died on February 24.

The event kicked off on Sunday evening with an audio-visual presentation showing an overview of the award-winning actress's journey from a four-year-old child actor to becoming a global star with 300 films in her illustrious career of 50 years.

This was followed by the inaugural ceremony, involving lighting of the lamp in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani, Ficci Media and Entertainment Committee Co-Chair Siddharth Roy Kapur, filmmaker Karan Johar, Ficci President Rashesh Shah, Star India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Sanjay Gupta and CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

Ficci Frames 2018 is a three-day convention where more than 60 international companies of buyers, distributors and other business people have gathered from around 30 countries.

The main event will start from Monday and will continue till March 7 at the Grand Hyatt here.

During the event, an array of topics will be discussed including film tourism, dwindling box office collections, biopics and women empowerment in the digital era.

The panel will be attended by film personalities Ramesh Sippy, Alankrita Shrivastava, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Shyam Benegal, Shabana Azmi among many others.