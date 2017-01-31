Five music festivals in India you can't afford to miss

In today’s age of exposure, the coming of new indigenous music festivals has been drawing music lovers like a moth to its flame and everyone wants to be a part of them! These days the most epic way to explore a tourist destination is through its events and carnivals. What better than to have music accompany that!

Travellers and music lovers surely can't afford to miss these festivals in India:

1. Hornbill – Kohima

It is one of the biggest cultural tourism festivals in India and is held in the first week of December every year in Nagaland. You can enjoy the biggest rock contest in this 7-day cultural fiesta. Not only this, you can learn about the rich cultural heritage of the place all under one roof. Popularly known as 'Festival of Festivals', it was first celebrated in the year 2000.

The government of Nagaland organises this festival to promote heritage of the North-East state. You can witness the colourful performances, crafts, sports, food fairs, games and ceremonies. Traditional arts which include paintings, wood carvings, and sculptures are also on display.

2. Magnetic Fields Festival

Set within the historical and decadent Alsisar Mahal in Rajasthan, Magnetic Fields Festival is an event not to be missed. The three-day festival bonanza is filled with lazing on the lawns, hunting for buried treasure, secret parties, dancing on the rooftop, flying kites at sunrise and watching the desert come to life in a dazzling haze of mist and sunlight.

3. Sunburn – Vagator, Goa

Sunburn is another such festival held in Goa which you really can't afford to miss. If you are a music lover then it's a must attend festival for you. Held every year in December, the three-day is a mammoth party. You can enjoy the electronic sounds, amazing beaches, rich colonial architecture and exciting adventures.

4. Summer Storm Festival

Held in Bangalore every year, the Summer Storm Festival is regarded as the biggest metal festival in India. You can enjoy both Hard Rock and Metal acts here. American metal band Lamb of God performed in its opening year in 2010.

5. Mahindra Blues Festival

This festival brings together some of the amazing Blues musicians in the world. During the 2-day festival, you can enjoy guitar-rippin', soul-trippin' action at the iconic Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. International Blues legends like Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker Jr., Taj Mahal, and Walter Trout, among others perform during the festival.