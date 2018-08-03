Friendship Day 2018: Top 10 gift ideas to put up a smile on your friend's face

New Delhi: Friendship Day is celebrated every year to remind our friends just how much they mean to us. The beauty of friendship is hard to put in words and even harder to express. The timeless bond is all about laughter and tears, giving and receiving, fun and frolic, countless memories and much more.
This year, Frienship Day falls on August 5. Here are top 10 gift ideas for your dear buddies!
A Poem
Nothing can bring out the beauty of your friendship better than a heartfelt poem. Here's one such poem that you can gift your friend in the form of a scroll and watch his/her face light up!
“I have your back and you got mine,
A friend like you is hard to find,
You're the person I go to when life gets hard,
You pull me out of miseries, heal my scars.
You're the one I seek when I need a solution,
You have a way out of almost every confusion.
You're the ray of hope when it gets dark,
Like the last surviving son of Stark,
It has always been a pleasure to spend time with you,
My partner in crime, words to define you are few.
Let's just say we make up a great pair,
A very Happy Friendship Day, my dear!”
Home- Made Oreo Cake (simple, in under 10 mins)
Is your friend a big foodie? Gift him/her an Oreo cake made by you and we're sure it'll be the best gift ever! All you need is take some Oreo biscuits (about 2 Big packets) and one cup milk. Blend these two together in a blender or a mixer grinder then pour the batter on to a greased, microwave proof bowl. Put the cake in a microwave for almost 6 minutes and bingo! Your cake is ready. Decorate it with gems and some chocolate syrup if you like.
Netflix Subscription
If you two Netflix and chill a lot, and if your friend is a serious TV watcher, what could be better than a free subscription?
You might want to hurry up thoug, the best of shows are already streaming!
Shopping Vouchers
This one is especially for all the girls out there. Not that guys can't shop, they do of course, but it's a fact that women are more prone to shopping. So gift your girl- friend with free shopping vouchers and watch her happier than ever before!
A Pet
If you friend stays with his/her family, you might want to get confirmation from her/his parents first. Once done, a pet would be the perfect gift if your friend is an animal lover. Cat, Dog, or even a bird! Anything will spread smiles and love.
A Letter inside a photo frame
While a picture of you and your friend inside a photo frame is quite common, we decided to give this idea a twist. How about a letter inside a fancy photo frame? Sounds cool, right? Go on and start writing down your thoughts in a beautiful handwriting on a plain piece of paper. You can write about some of your best memories - what you like the most in your friend, some inside jokes and so on. Once the letter is ready, buy the perfect photo frame and combine the two.
A Friendship Day video montage
If you know a bit of video editing, this is the most trending yet unique gift for your friends. Make a video montage of some of your best pictures or videos, add in some special effects, music and voila! Another perfect gift for your friend is all set. You can also use the poem given at the top in your video.
Photo collage
Camera clicked, developed photos will be the best pick. You can also use printouts of some of your pictures together. Take a big chart paper and arrange all the photos in the form of a collage. You can write a few quotes on friendship too.
Huge supply of coffee
If your friend is a coffee lover, there's no better gift than a big bag of coffee for her.him. Pick out some of her.his favourite coffee brands and gift her/him a big pouch of each brand. Combine these together in a huge bag and we're sure they won't be able to thank you enough.
X-Box Game DVD's
Got a gamer friend? Make her/his dreams come true by gifting her the X- Box DVD that he/she always wanted. Nothing is more precious to a gamer than gaming DVDs.
Now that we've given the ideas, get started and put them to use!