Funny Holi messages for your Twitter family—Check inside

The festival of colours, Holi is here and the nation is busy planning how to celebrate the occasion!

Holi is one of the most important festivals of Hindus and is celebrated differently across regions. Mostly, people play with Gulaal (colours) and water on this day.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 2.

Here are some messages that you can put on Twitter this Holi!

1. Do me a favour, let's play Holi?

And For all those who aren't playing, Happy Holi guys!

2. May this holi be as joyous as an amusement park ride.

Can't wait for everyone to post their holi pic.

Happy Holi Twitter!

3. Where is your 'Holi Wali Selfie'?

Happy Holi to one and all!

4. I am all set with a bucket full of water, a plate full of colours

and a heart full of love!

Let's play holi ;D

Happy Holi Twitter!

5. I take this occasion to seek blessings for all my loved ones.

A very Happy Holi Twitterati!