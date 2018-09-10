Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Different names of Ganpati and their meanings

New Delhi: Lord Ganesha, the lord of the lords is one of the most worshipped Hindu gods. Son of Shiva and Parvati, Ganapati is an elephant-faced god who is worshipped before every new beginning by devotees. The ritual of worshipping Lord Ganesha before every important event is called Ganesh Vandana. In India, we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that marks the arrival of the god in the form of an idol in every household for ten days. The significance of the festival is to welcome happiness and say goodbye to all the problems and suffering. The festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and the preparations begin days before the festival, pandals and mandaps are set up and decorated with lights and flowers. The festival ends with the 'Visarjan' ceremony and with the promise of welcoming the lord again, the following year.

Lord Ganesha has many names and we bring to you some of them and their meanings:

Vignharta

Lord Ganesha is also known as the Vignaharta, the one who takes away all the problems and pain. He is worshipped as the remover of all obstacles and suffering of his devotees.

Gajanana

Gajanana meaning the one with the face of an elephant. Lord Ganesha has the body of a human with the face of an elephant. Hence, Gajanana means faced like an elephant.

Lambodara

Ganesha is known by the name 'Lambodara' meaning one having a big belly.

Vinayaka

The god of wisdom and the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati is also called the Vinayaka.

Ekdant

The one having one tooth is called 'Ekdant'. Lord Ganesha who has the face of an elephant has only one tusk, hence he is also called Ekdant.

Vikata

Meaning 'the mishappen' one who has a frightful appearance and a terrific aura, the one who can overcome any danger and obstacle.

Sumukh

The one with a beautiful face is called 'Sumukh'. Lord Ganesha who possesses the face of an elephant is known as 'Sumukh'.

Bhalchandra

Lord Ganesha is called 'Bhalchandra' which means the one who carries the moon on his head.

The names of Lord Ganesha are derived from the Sanskrit language.