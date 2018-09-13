Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Watch live streaming here

It's time to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings and soak in the festive spirit! The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festivities go on for ten days and people welcome the Lord to their homes in the form of an idol and worship him by offering their prayers.

It is the biggest festival in Maharashtra and is celebrated by other states in the country as well. Devotees in different parts of the country offer their prayers by conducting Puja at their home.

As the festival begins today, check out the live streaming of the celebrations being carried out in the country here:

http://24taas.dittotv.com/

Ganesh Chaturthi falls in the month of August or September and the preparations are done well in advance. The pandals and the mandaps are decorated with flowers and lights. Lord Ganesha is offered prayers by the devotees along with 'Modaks' that are believed to be his favourite sweet.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi!