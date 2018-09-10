हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Wish your loved ones with these WhatsApp messages, SMS

Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Wish your loved ones with these WhatsApp messages, SMS
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is a Hindu festival where Lord Ganpati is worshipped. The festival continues for ten days wherein the people welcome Gajanana to their homes in the form of an idol and worship him by offering their prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi falls in the month of August or September and the preparations are done well in advance. The pandals and the mandaps are decorated with flowers and lights. Lord Ganesha is offered prayers by the devotees along with 'Modaks' that are believed to be his favourite sweet. 

Lord Ganesha, who is also called the 'Vignharta' meaning the one who takes away all the pain and problems, is worshipped as the God of new beginnings. 
This Ganesh Chaturthi, wish your loved ones with these messages:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lord Ganesha is worshipped first as a mark of good luck and positivity. He is believed to be the remover of all obstacles.

Tags:
Lord GaneshaLord Ganesha namesGanesh ChaturthiGanesha storyganesh chaturthi songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close