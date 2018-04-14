Google Doodle celebrates Pohela Boishakh in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Google Doodle celebrated the first day of the Bengali new year by replacing its regular homepage graphic with a special doodle featuring a colourful elephant for the Bangladeshi surfers.

According to Google's blog, the elephant on the search engine signifies Mangal Shobhajatra procession."The procession was first organized in 1989 by the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University in order to symbolize peace and unity regardless of religion, gender, class, or age. The most iconic feature of the processions are the giant, colourful, representations of animals—like the elephant in today’s Doodle," the blog read.

Poila Baisakh or Pohela Baisakh is celebrated with much fervour, zeal and happiness all across West Bengal and Bangladesh.This period usually falls in the mid-April according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on April 15, 2018.This day is a public holiday in Kolkata as well as Dhaka.