Guru Nanak Jayanti 2018: Here’s how the festival is celebrated

On the actual day of the festival, the holy book is carried in procession. 

Image Courtesy: Pixabay

The founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak Ji's birthday is celebrated each year as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Purab across the globe. The festival holds high importance for the Sikh community and is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm. 

Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the first day of Karthik (month) Purnima (full moon day) according to the Hindu Lunar calendar. This year, the auspicious birth anniversary of the Guru is on November 23 according to the Gregorian calendar. The great reformer saint was born in 1469 A.D. at Talwandi, a village near Lahore (a city now in Pakistan)

Guru Purab marks the culmination of the Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions) that start from the gurdwaras, cover the nearby areas and then back to the Gurudwara chanting shabads (hymns). People visit Gurudwara (place of worship of the Sikhs) to offer their prayers to the Almighty.

On the actual day of the festival, the holy book is carried in procession. The Panj Pyaras (five armed guards) carrying the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) head the procession.

The holy book of the Sikhs – Guru Granth Sahib – is read continuously for three days from the beginning to the end without interruption. This is called Akhand Path.  This tradition is part of the celebrations.

The Gurudwaras are beautifully decorated with flowers and are well lit up. Kirtans are organised and devotees are offered the Kada Prashad.

Free sweets and Prashad are distributed to one and all irrespective of caste, creed or colour.

Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

