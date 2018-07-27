Guru Purnima 2018: These gifts will bring a smile to your guru's face

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima is celebrated across the country with utmost devotion and fervour. This year, it falls on July 27. It is the day to pay respect and show gratitude to all our gurus (teachers/mentors/guides) in life. A guru can either be a human who has helped you evolve as a better person or even a spiritual being whose path takes you towards enlightenment.

This mantra is often recited as a mark of reverence to the guru or Lord.

गुरुर्ब्रह्मा गुरुर्विष्णुः गुरुर्देवो महेश्वरः

गुरु साक्षात् परब्रह्मा तस्मै श्रीगुरुवेनमः

Gurur Brahma Gurur Vishnu

Gurur Devo Maheshwarah

Guru Saakshaata Parabrahma

Tasmai Shri Guruve Namah

In life, there is immense importance attached to a guru, as they even say 'Guru bin gyaan nahi'. So, on this let's find out what all gift items we can present to our modern-age gurus as a token of love. Remember the age-old practice of Guru Dakshina?

We thought of listing some cool gift ideas which you can present to your guru on this special day:

Diary

If you are in school or college, then gifting a dairy to your teacher can possibly be the best gift. Remember all your queries were solved on a piece of papers? So, now is the time for you to give it back to your mentor!

Coffee Mugs

How about gifting a coffee or a tea mug to your teacher? Now that the times are changing, our gurus too have evolved over a period of time. So, if you happen to surprise your teacher on this day, then possibly gift him/her a coffee or tea mug which has some cool quotes written on it. This one will surely surprise your Guru!

Special letter

Paper will always hold a special place in anyone's heart. So, if you take some time out from your busy lives and write a heart-warming letter to your Guru, he/she is bound to be teary-eyed with love and memories. What better way than say 'Thank You Teacher' on a special note. Try it once!

Flowers

A huge bouquet of flowers is bound to make your teacher happy. Imagine what better than gifting a beautiful bunch of fresh flowers sprinkled with water and perfume to your Guru. Take their blessings and start your day afresh!

Greeting Cards

No amount of material gifts or pricey exquisite items can take away the charm of a greeting card filled with little scribble here and there. Be it a colourful one or a plain greeting card, what matters is the emotion with which it has been presented. Get one or even try making one yourself.

Thank your Guru in the most creative way!