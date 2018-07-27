हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Guru Purnima 2018

Guru Purnima 2018: WhatsApp messages to wish your teachers on this day

We do understand that it can be hard to express your feelings in front of your teachers. So here are some Whatsapp messages that you can send to your teachers on this auspicious day.

Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Aashadha. This year, the day happens to fall on July 27. It is difficult to describe the bond between a teacher and student. A Guru (teacher)might scold his/her disciple at times but it is always for the latter's benefit. The relationship is indescribable in words and lasts a lifetime. 

In India, on the full moon day in the month of Aashadha, Guru Purnima is celebrated to pay ode to the teachers. This auspicious day falls in June/July according to the Gregorian calendar.

We do understand that it can be hard to express your feelings in front of your teachers. So here are some Whatsapp messages that you can send to your teachers on this auspicious day.

Message 1

गुरुर्ब्रह्मा गुरुर्विष्णुः गुरुर्देवो महेश्वरः

गुरु साक्षात् परब्रह्मा तस्मै श्रीगुरुवेनमः

Gurur Brahmaa Gurur Vishnu

Gurur Devo Maheshwarah

Guru Saakshaata Parabrahma

Tasmai Shri Guruve Namah

Guru (the knowledgeable one who dispels darkness) is like the divine trinity – Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Like Brahma, the creator, guru creates the wisdom by illuminating the minds of his disciple; like Vishnu, he helps his disciple in sustaining the knowledge; like Shiva (Mahesh), he helps in the destruction of darkness.

Thank you so much, Dear Teacher, for making me the person I am today.

Message 2

Mata Pita Guru Daivam

Dear Teacher, You are as dear to me as my parents and the Gods are. Like a mother, you nurture good values; like a father, you shoulder our responsibility and like a God ignite our minds.

Message 3

Every time I think of my achievements, I think of you dear teacher. Had you not been there to guide and lead me, I wouldn’t have been the person I am today.

Thank you so much for your endless love, support and encouragement.

Message 4

You helped me overcome my shortcomings, encouraged me to focus on my strengths and instilled confidence in me to make me a much stronger person.

Thank you, Dear Teacher.

Message 5

With your blessings, I have been able to achieve a lot more than I could ever think of. You spent years to shape me and make me not just a bright student but a good human being. No words are enough to thank you. But on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for what all you have done for me selflessly.

Message 6

Dear Teacher, today, on this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I thank you for removing the darkness of ignorance in me by illuminating my mind with knowledge.

You are and shall always remain the light of my life.

Message 7

Dear Guru, I would like to take this opportunity to express gratitude towards you. I could have never reached thus far had you not helped me discover my potential. You alone believed in my abilities and had faith in me. I shall always remain blissfully indebted to you.

Regards,

Your little student.

Message 8

Every time I decided to walk away from the path of awareness, you pulled me towards the road to knowledge. You never gave up despite my repeated failure. Your thankless efforts and determination removed ignorance from my life and helped me embrace knowledge gleefully.

Here’s wishing you a very Happy Guru Purnima, Dear Teacher.

Message 9

Even when my parents believed I was dumb, you reminded them to not lose faith in their child. You haven’t helped me alone in fighting ignorance but have made my parents believe their child could achieve great heights.

I can never thank you enough, Guru jee.

A very Happy Guru Purnima to you.

Message 10

I owe all my achievements and success to you, Dear Guru. Today is Guru Purnima, and I am falling short of words to express myself. I am extremely overwhelmed. Thank you so much, Dear Teacher.

Love and regards,

Your naughty little student.

Guru Purnima 2018Guru Purnima Whatsapp messagesSMS Guru PurnimaMessages for teachers

