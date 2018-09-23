हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
daughters day

Happy Daughter's Day: Best SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook messages for your girl

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: The Nation Daughter's Day is being celebrated in India on September 23, 2018. The day is primarily celebrated to create awareness against female infanticide in India. Parents all across the world celebrate this day with great joy as daughters are the best gift anybody can ever get. On this day, they go out of their way to make their daughter feel special by taking them out for dinner, giving them gifts and many more.

So on this special day, here are the choicest messages that you can send to your tech-savvy daughters on their day.

*A daughter is the best thing that can happen to anyone and I feel like proud to be your mother.

*A daughter is a mother's treasure and a father's joy, wish you a very happy daughter's day my darling.

*Thanks for coming into our lives, your smile gives me joy, your existence gives meaning to my life.

*Angels are often disguised as daughters and I am glad god sent you to be mine

* A daughter is gods way of saying may you have a happy life ahead.

*Dear Daughter, Thank you for completing my life.

* Rose is red, Sky is blue, Oh my daughter I am blessed to have you.

*Thanks for being the sunshine, dear daughter. A very happy daughters day to you.

*May you be blessed with the best of everything because you,  my daughter,  deserve every bit of it.

* Daughters hold our hands for a little while but hold our hearts forever.

 

