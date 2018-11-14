हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Children's Day

Here's how you can make Children's Day special for your kids

This Children's Day, make your child five promises apart for their superior education for a blissful life ahead.  

Here&#039;s how you can make Children&#039;s Day special for your kids
Photo courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Young brains are the most creative out of all. This is one of the crucial times when kids shape their perception, ask trillion questions, experiment at the most and do many more such things which give them a new direction towards life.

Every year you plan to cherish the faces of your little ones by taking them out, treating them with scrumptious dinner, surprising them with gifts and many more.

But is this enough for their lifetime? Or for their growth?

This Children's Day, make them five promises apart for their superior education for a blissful life ahead.

Firstly, promise them to take care of their skin. Kids have most sensitive skin and are very to have eczema, measles, diaper rash which may leave a mark on their body. These active buds never care about the injuries and wounds they deal with on the daily basis. For you to be a parent, promise them to take care of their skin by using such organic products like products from SeaSoul Cosmeceuticals, which will only repair skin without any side effects. Each product offered by the company is inspired by the therapeutic properties of the unique salts, mud and minerals of the Dead Sea.

Secondly, promise them a fit life. No matter how much go out for outdoor activities, it is necessary for kids to have a habit of work out so that they take ahead in their life when they would be having a tied up life. Not all the exercises are needed or adequate for kids. You need to know the correct postures and exercises for them. Here is Gympik and FITPASS, which can suggest you exactly which exercise needs to be followed and for how much time. Gympik offers a list of fitness options like gyms, fitness centers, yoga centers, wellness centers, dance, physiotherapists, CrossFit or Zumba classes and much more near your locality with just a tap of a button.

Thirdly, promise to take them to the right place. You attend ample of events kitty party, weddings, weekend parties and many more. But what about the events for your kids? Kids' event is not restricted to birthday parties and PTM in the school. Even they need a joyful day to leak out their educational stress. A day with all the fulfilled activities, concert, rides, games etc. Above that they should know the value of being together and in a family. Well for that! Don't forget about Krackerjack Karnival India's first, largest and most successful event dedicated to children and families. India's first, largest and most successful event dedicated to children and families.

Fourthly, promise them a better in life. Kids are hard to deal with when it comes to entertain them. They get bored easily and needs a new shift in their entertainment. While games are just not enough they always need something extra-ordinary to amuse them. Apart from this they are very choosy about the clothes they wear. Even they do have a class which keeps scouting for things from the fairyland. The creative heads can be satisfied at one stop place like DLF Mall of India which offers everything at one under one roof. From food outlets, to the best shopping brands to the fun activities. They have it all.

Fifthly, promise them a happy travel. More than adults, youngsters are travel enthusiast. Their curiosity to know the world is just another thing. But before they travel the roads across the world, familiar them with the streets of your own country. Take them out for Indian destinations - ones which are most famous and ones that are reached by very rare. This is not only entertaining them, but will give them a firsthand experience of Indian culture and rituals we have. Try Travelyaari that give you a great and hassle free experience of bus travelling. With this single platform, you can look for buses, hotels, tour packages, easy payments, activities around the city and many more.

Children's DayChildren's Day giftsNovember 14Chacha NehruChildren's Day gift ideas

