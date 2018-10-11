हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navratri

Here's why eating onion and garlic is a big 'no-no' during Navratri

Maa Durga is worshipped during the festival and devotees pray to the goddess for showering her blessings upon them. 

Pic Courtesy: Representational image

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Navratri has begun with full festive fervour and gaiety. The nation is soaked in the spirit of celebrating the nine-day long festival which this year began on October 10 and will last will October 18, the next day (October 19) being Vijayadashami. 

Maa Durga is worshipped during the festival and devotees pray to the goddess for showering her blessings upon them. Navaratri and Durga Puja celebrate the victory of good over evil. 

There are four types of Navratri throughout the year, each falling in a particular season. However, the most common and widely celebrated Navratri happens to be Sharad or Shardiya Navratri (September-October) and Chaitra Navratri (March-April) respectively. Now, during the nine-day long Hindu festival of Maa Durga, devotees observe fast and pray to the goddess seeking her blessings. 

The biggest no-no during Navratri is eating onion and garlic for complete nine days. But have you ever wondered why this essential food item suddenly becomes untouchable during the festive time? 

Well, we tried digging deeper into it and got some vital information. In Hinduism, food items are categorised into three parts namely Rajasic, Tamasic and Sattvik Bhojan. It is believed that Sattvik food items are the ones that provide spiritual advancement—this puts all the vegetarian food items, with few as exceptions, into Saatvik category.

Sattvic diet gives importance to seasonal foods, fruits, dairy products, nuts, seeds, oils, ripe vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and non-meat based proteins.

Rajasic food items, on the other hand, have a stimulating effect on body and mind. It has neither a positive or negative impact on the body.

Food that harms the mind or body is considered to be Tamasic in nature. It is believed to cause mental dullness. Since onion and garlic are classified as Tamasic in nature, they are prohibited during the nine-day-long holy festival.

Hmm, so now you know why 'onion-garlic' stay out of your kitchens during Navratri!

Happy Navratri and Durga Pujo to all!

 

