Holi 2018: Best Quotes, WhatsApp, SMS in English to wish Rang Panchami and Dhuleti

And the wait ends here. The Festival of Holi is just around the corner and the celebrations have begun amidst much zest and enthusiasm. Its indeed that time of the year when you team up not just with friends and family but the neighbours too to make the most of the joyous festival of colours.

Here, we have a few cute messages for you that you can send across to your dearest ones before you start celebrating it with them in person.

The sweetness of Gujiya and phirni, The Masti of Bhaang and the beauty of colours is what Holi is all about! Happy Holi to you and your family!

A very Happy Holi to you and your family! May the cheerful festival lift your spirits and leave a smile on your face.

Happiness and joy is in the air. When it's Holi, all is fair. Come out of your house and let's play, sing, dance and laugh all day!

They say hearts meet during this festival, But I say that each beating heart is felt more strongly, Amidst the mirth and merriment, life presents its most beautiful element- Colours!

Festivals are a great way to spend time with family. So this Holi, show them how much they mean to you with some extra water and colours!