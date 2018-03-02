Holi 2018: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates colourful sand art on the festival—Pics

New Delhi: The colourful, vibrant and joyous festival of Holi is celebrated with much gusto and spirit. The nation is soaked in the festive fervour of celebrations and social media platforms are flooded with best wishes.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the pictures of his beautiful sand art creations at the Bhubaneswar airport. Check out the photos here:

Holi is one of the most ancient festivals which finds an honoured mention in our old Sanskrit texts like Dashakumar Charit and Garud Puran. There are various legends which tell about the origin of this festival.

Pattnaik, who hails from Odisha, was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India in 2014. The renowned artiste started creating images on the sand at the age of seven and has designed hundreds of sand art ever since. He was also the brand ambassador of NALCO, India.

In 2016, Pattnaik won the people's choice prize for his sand sculpture titled 'Mahatma Gandhi - World Peace' at the ninth Moscow Sand Sculpture Championship.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Holi!