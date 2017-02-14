I would love to write book on my own life experiences: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Her uncle Rishi Kapoor recently came up with his autobiography and now actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she also might write a book on her life in future.

"I wrote one on fashion. I have got offers to write book on post pregnancy... I don't know. I will write book on my own life experiences," Kareena told PTI.

"I will write on my life later. But maybe 20 years later as there is more to experience," she added.

The 36-year-old actress was talking at the cover launch of the book - "Pregnancy Notes Before, during and After" written by dietitian Rujuta Diwekar.

The book will be out in April.

The "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" actress said she is not keen on writing a book on diet.