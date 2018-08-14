हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day 2018

Independence Day 2018: Here's how you can contribute your services to the country

This Independence Day lets vow to do the following

Independence Day 2018: Here&#039;s how you can contribute your services to the country
Pic courtesy: IANS image.

Mumbai: We all make New Year Resolutions in a bid to get rid of the habits that are bad. Subsequently, we embrace habits that are for our betterment. The way we make New Year resolutions, how about having an Independence Day resolution to become a proud Indian? Have you ever given it a thought? Have you ever wondered how you can contribute your bit towards nation building?

We are so engrossed in our personal lives, that we seldom remember that we are citizens of a country spiritually and culturally rich as India. And hence this Independence Day lets vow to do the following:

1)   When you travel abroad, never do things that may malign the reputation of our country. Be a responsible Indian who can win laurels for the country and not shame.

2)   Never let any of your fellow citizens misbehave with foreigners in our country. We must treat our guests with respect so that they can take with them pleasant and happy memories of their trip to India. Remember our ideology- Atithi Devo Bhava.

3)   Go for Khadi products. This will help our Khadi industry prosper. Also, opt for indigenous handicrafts and artefacts. The handloom and cottage industries need our support to revive their lost glory. So go desi!

4)   Though it may not be possible to buy only India-made products and appliances at least make an attempt to buy products/ appliances made in India so that the money we spend remains within the borders of our country.

5)   Be a responsible citizen. Don’t litter or pollute the environment. Don’t break rules. Be a law-abiding citizen.

6)   Keep your culture and tradition alive. Besides your mother tongue, learn your state language. This will help in saving our languages. It’s good to learn foreign languages, but it feels equally good while conversing in our indigenous languages and dialects.

7)   Wear your traditional outfits with pride. Sarees and Dhotis once used to be our regular wear. We don't wear them regularly, but at least during festivals and other special days, we can flaunt our desi garments with pride.

8)   Visit tourist hotspots in India and discover the diverse beauty of our country. Explore the North Eastern states. They are endowed with natural beauty. If you haven’t travelled across the length and breadth of your own country, plan a trip right away. 

9)   How about gorging on a vada pav over a burger? How about yummy parathas over pizzas? While trying out Italian, Mexican, French or Continental cuisine, don’t forget the variety Indian cuisine offers. This will help Indian food business prosper.

10) You may wonder what you alone can do to bring about the change you wish to see. Remember what Dasrath Manjhi, the Mountain Man did. He literally broke a mountain single-handedly. He spent about 22 years of his life breaking the mountain. His incredible sacrifice is now helping people from either side of the now broken mountain commute easily.

Independence Day 2018Independence DayIndia Independence Day 2018August 1515th August

