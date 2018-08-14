हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day

Independence Day 2018: Soak into the patriotic fervour with these top 5 songs

New Delhi: On August 15 in 1947, our country got independence from British rule. Tomorrow, our India shall turn 71, and the nation shall celebrate 72 glorious years of freedom. 

Soak into the patriotic fervour with these top 5 patriotic songs of all times and pledge to give your life to the nation like the real heroes of India - Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukh dev did!

Check out our patriotic playlist:

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola:

Kar Chale Hum Fida:

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Kaa:

Aye Mere Pyare Watan:

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo:

Only by preserving our culture, tradition, ideology and values shall we be able to uphold the dignity of individuality of our country. So there is a need to instil pride among today’s generation by reviving our native languages, food, music, dance, arts and attire. Go the desi way! Take pride in being an Indian

Tags:
Independence DayIndependence Day 2018Patriotic songsBritish rule

