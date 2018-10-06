हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian film festival

Indian Film Festival Hungary opens with a bang in Budapest

The Embassy of India and Indian Film Festival Worldwide (IFFW) is jointly organizing the Indian Film Festival in Budapest from October 4-10 this year.

Indian Film Festival Hungary opens with a bang in Budapest

The Indian Film Festival Hungary was inaugurated at the iconic Pushkin Cinema in Budapest on Friday to a packed audience. The Hungarian and Indian fans gave a rousing welcome to the award-winning Indian filmmakers Rahul Mittra, Imtiaz Ali and Umesh Shukla as they walked the red carpet on the opening night of the festival.                                        

Curated by Captain Rahul Bali, Indian films like 'Baahubali', 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3', '102 Not Out', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Wrong Side Raju' and 'Rustom' are being screened at this seven-day festival.                          

The Indian Ambassador to Hungary, Rahul Chhabra felicitated the filmmakers and special invitees to this festival which is an endeavor to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of art and culture between India and Hungary via Indian cinema. 

