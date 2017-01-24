Jallikattu issue: No law is infallible, says Kamal Haasan

Mumbai: Veteran actor Kamal Hassan addressed the media in Chennai to express his views on the Jallikattu issue and the subsequent commotion that has stirred Tamil Nadu and the nation at large.

The actor said he was shocked to see video of cop committing arson and he hoped that some sort of explanation is given to the people so that they can calm down, reported ANI.

“Have been demanding this for over 20 yrs. We were the early agitators of this law because it showed double standard”, ANI quoted Kamal as saying.

He also said that no law, no justice is infallible, Kamal said while referring to the judiciary in the country.

Emphasising that he is against any kind of ban, the veteran actor said that he has protested when his films have landed in trouble. Hassan laid emphasis on regulating rather than imposing a ban on things.

The thespian, also expressed his take on the partition of India. He said, “If I was born in 1924, I would have sat in front of (Mahatma) Gandhi and asked for unity between India and Pakistan”.

The peaceful protests by pro-Jallikattu supporters were appreciated by the nation. Unfortunately on Monday, the police resorted to the forcible removal of youth protesting for Jallikattu which in turn resulted in the large scale violence here.

Commissioner of Police Chennai S George on Monday told reporters that anti-national forces had infiltrated the protest and hence the police action.

In other parts of the state, protesters were dispersed by the police. In the evening, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a law legalising Jallikattu.

The local community at Alanganallur in Madurai announced their decision to hold Jallikattu on February 1.Alanganallur is famous for the sport.

