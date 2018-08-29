हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janmashtami 2018

Janmashtami 2018: Here’s how you can make your kid look like Shri Krishna!​

If you have a child at home and wish to dress him/her up like Krishna, then here are a few things you would need.

Janmashtami 2018: Here's how you can make your kid look like Shri Krishna!​
Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, also known as Shri Krishna Janmashtami is just around the corner. Devotees across the world will celebrate it on September 2 this year.

It’s a moment of great joy as devotees gear up to welcome baby Krishna to their homes. Idols of Lord Krishna decorated with new garments and flowers. Nandlala is made to rest in a cradle which is rocked during the Puja.

The image of baby Krishna makes you forget all your sorrows and as you cherish every glimpse of his, you transcend to a different world altogether.

If you have a child at home and wish to dress him/her up like Krishna, then here are a few things you would need:

Yellow Dhoti

Krishna loved draping a pitambar dhoti. These days, readymade dhotis are available in all sizes. You can either pick up a readymade one or buy a yellow cloth to drape it. You may also use a yellow dupatta for the same. You need an angavastra to tie it around the child’s waist.

Mor Mukut

Mukuts too are easily available in the market. Attach a peacock feather to the tip of the mukut. And if you are good at arts and craft, you can make a mukut yourself.

Jewellery

You can either use your jewellery or buy a new imitation jewelery set. You would need a long pearl necklace, baju band, kangans, earrings, payal. For your male child, you can use sticker stones as earrings.

A garland made of jasmine

Put a garland made of jasmine around your child’s neck to give that authentic look.

For makeup

You would need fresh chandan paste and kumkum to draw a kasturi tilak on the forehead of your child.

Bansuri (Flute)

Krishna is incomplete without a flute. So make sure you have a flute to give it to your child as he roams around in the house in Krishna's attire.

