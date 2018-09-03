Janmashtami 2018: Sidharth Malhotra shares childhood pic of him dressed as Lord Krishna

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami had the nation gripped in its festive fervour. While a majority of the population celebrated the festival on September 2 this year, in some parts it is being celebrated on September 3. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna and devotees usher in the day with full gusto.

The social media platforms have been flooded with numerous posts wishing each other a 'Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami'. Our Bollywood celebrities too thronged Twitter and Instagram wishing fans on Lord Krishna's birthday.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and shared a childhood picture of him where he can be seen dressed as Lord Krishna. It's simply adorable and will bring back many memories from your own childhood days. He captioned it as: “#HappyJanamashtami #KrishnaJanmashtami जन्माष्टमी की सभी को शुभकामनायह , me dressed as krishna by my beloved Dadi . #throwback #delhihouse #festivaloutfit .....P.S- for some reason placed next to a tall plant. Height reference maybe?”

#HappyJanamashtami #KrishnaJanmashtami जन्माष्टमी की सभी को शुभकामनायह , me dressed as krishna by my beloved Dadi . #throwback #delhihouse #festivaloutfit .....P.S- for some reason placed next to a tall plant. Height reference maybe? pic.twitter.com/EnpdbkAI0g — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) September 2, 2018

Devotees observe fast, sing his songs and pray to the god with much gusto. The day is also special as several delicacies are prepared at home for celebrating the birth of Thakur Ji.

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami in several parts of the world celebrates the birth of Lord Krishan—the eight avatar of god Vishnu. According to Hindu lunar calendar, it is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shrawana or Sawan. It overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

The festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is followed by Nandotsav—celebrating the occasion when Nanda Baba distributed gifts to the community in honour of Krishna's birth.

Jai Shri Radhey Krishna!