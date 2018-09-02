हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janamashtami

Janmashtami 2018: Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on Shri Krishna's birthday is unmissable—See pic

On this special day, popular artist Sudarshan Pattnaik paid tribute to Lord Krishna in the most heart-warming way.

Janmashtami 2018: Sudarsan Pattnaik&#039;s sand art on Shri Krishna&#039;s birthday is unmissable—See pic
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Janmashtami, that marks the birth of Lord Krishna is being celebrated on September 2 this year. Lord Krishna's devotees celebrate this day by observing a fast. Krishna is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and is revered all across the globe. Birth of the mighty Makhan Chor holds great significance for all of us.

On this special day, popular artist Sudarshan Pattnaik paid tribute to Lord Krishna in the most heart-warming way.

Pattnaik wrote on Twitter, “#Janmashtami.May Lord Krishna bless you with Love ,Peace, Happiness and Prosperity. My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport. #HappyJanmashtami”

Check out the beautiful sculpture here:

The sand- art shows Krishna in his childhood avatar. It is said that when Shri Krishna was a child, he loved eating soil. One day, he was caught by mother Yashodha and lied to her that he was not eating soil. When she asked him to open his mouth, Shri Krishna did so and mother Yashodha saw the entire universe in Shri Krishna's mouth.  There are many such tales of Lord Krishna that are famous.

The Natkhat Gopala was born during the midnight and usually devotees keep fast the whole day and break it only after 12 in the midnight once Krishna is born.

Extending Janmashtami greetings to all.

Jai Shri Krishna!

