Janmashtami

Janmashtami 2018: The legend behind Shri Krishna's birth

Janmashtami 2018: The legend behind Shri Krishna&#039;s birth
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is a special festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated by devotees of Lord Krishna across the globe with much fervour, love and enthusiasm. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 2.

Krishna wasn't born to Yashoda and Nandlal but he was raised by them. The story behind Krishna's birth is fascinating and we are thrilled to share the legend with you.

Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudev in a prison where they were held captive by the King of Mathura, Kansa. The tyrant ruler had kept his own sister and brother-in-law in a prison in a bid to escape death.  

Kansa was warned at the time of Devaki's marriage that her son would be the cause of his death and thus in order to save himself, Kansa killed 7 children born to Devaki and Vasudeva. Krishna was their eighth child.

 

When Krishna was born, it so happened that Vasudeva with the help of special powers and the blessings of the entire universe managed to take the baby away. Vasudeva didn't even realise how he was being helped and could overcome one obstacle after the other. He crossed river Yamuna by carrying baby Krishna in a basket. Hail and storm were accompanied by torrential rains on that night. Sheshnag, the King of the serpents rose from the river to protect baby Krishna under his five-headed hood.

Things seemed to fall in place on their own and Vasudeva managed to escort little Krishna to Gokul where Yashoda had given birth to a baby girl who was the avatar of Goddess Durga. The Gods too were looking forward to seeing Krishna's leela. Vasudeva exchanged the babies and got back to the prison.

Hence, Krishna was raised by Yashoda and Nandlal.

 

