Janmashtami

Janmashtami 2018: Wish your loved ones with these WhatsApp messages, SMS

On this special day, we bring you the messages that you can send to your loved ones and wish them love and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami 2018: Wish your loved ones with these WhatsApp messages, SMS
Pic courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami that marks the Janm (Birth) of Lord Krishna is celebrated enthusiastically across the globe. This year, the festival will be celebrated on September 2, according to the Gregorian calendar. 

 

The devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate his birth by keeping a fast on the day in order to offer their prayers to the 'Natkhat Gopal'. Krishna is believed to be the naughtiest of all and is called 'Maakhan Chor'. 

 

On this special day, we bring you the messages that you can send to your loved ones and wish them love and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

 

1. Hare Rama Hare Krishna!

    May Krishna bless you with love and happiness.

    Happy Janmashtami

 

2. Haathi Ghoda Paalki, Jai Kanhaiya Laal ki!

    Dher saari khushiyaan dastak dein zindagi mei aapki.

    Janmashtami ki dher saari shubkaamnaayein.

 

3. Aala re aala, Govinda aala!

    Have a matki tod year ahead.

    Wish you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami.

 

4. O paalan haare, nirgun aur nyaare

    Yashomati Kanhaiya aapke sab kaaj sawaare!

     A very happy Janmashtami.

 

5. May Krishna bring lots of love and happiness to your life.

    Wish you great health and a lovely year ahead.

    A very happy Janmashtami to you and your family. 

 

 

