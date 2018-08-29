हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kajri teej

Kajri Teej 2018: Puja, Tithi and Vidhi

All those who observe fast on Kajri Teej, refrain from taking food and water for the whole day.

Pic Courtesy: IANS (Representational purpose only)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Kajri Teej happens to be on August 29, 2018. The festival is celebrated during the Lunar month of Bhadrapad, as per Hindu calendar. It usually falls on the third day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada. It is majorly celebrated in North India.

In Rajasthan, Kajri Teej goes by the name of Boorhi Teej. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day and womenfolk dress up to their best, singing and praying to the god for the well-being of their better halves.

Timings:

According to Drikpanchang.com, here are the timings:

Tritiya Tithi Begins = 20:39 on 28/Aug/2018

Tritiya Tithi Ends = 21:38 on 29/Aug/2018

Puja Vidhi:

According to NDTV.com, the puja vidhi of Kajri Teej is as follows:

After getting up early and taking a bath, wear new clothes and take a vow to be on fast the whole day. Food and water is prohibited for all those who observe fast on this day. You can sit in your puja room or set-up a make-shift place of worship in the right direction. 

At this place of worship, make a small pond using sand and cow dung. Around the edges of the pond tie a Neem plant fig and place a red coloured cloth over it. After that, keep the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi there. 

Now, once this is done, you need to tie the red-coloured dhaaga or mauli around the Kalash and draw an auspicious Swastik sign on it. Put some kumkum, rice, jaggery and a coin on the Kalash. Offer these in front of the idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi respectively. 

Then fold your hands and pray to Teej Mata, the Goddess of the festival and offer her Sattu. 
You will have to add milk and water to the sand pond. If you are married then make 7 dots using Kumkum, Mehandi and Kajal. And in case you are unmarried then make 16 dots. 

Light the diya and start the Katha (story). After the Teej Katha is over, you need to see the reflection of all those things which you offered to the Teej Goddess. Post that, see the reflection of your jewellery and the diya. 

Then you must sing the Kajri songs, pray to the Teej Goddess and do the parikrama around her three times. On the day of Kajri Teej, worshipping the cow holds utmost importance, so you can make 7 rotis using flour, ghee and jaggery. Then offer it to the cow. 

Once the moon is visible, offer your prayers to it using water and rice. Then break the fast by drinking water from your husband's hands. 

Kajri Teej celebrations:

Women observe fast for the long life of their husbands on this day. Also, it is mandatory to sing folk songs known as kajris while celebrating the festival of Kajri or Kajli Teej. The kajri is a folk song composed and sung in the regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

All those who observe fast on Kajri Teej, refrain from taking food and water for the whole day. In some parts, it is also called Kajli Teej as it involves praying to the moon.

Usually, the fast is broken after consuming Sattu. Womenfolk pray to the Neem tree and an annual fair is held in Bundi, Rajasthan to celebrate Kajri Teej.

 

 

 

