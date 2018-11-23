Kartik Purnima 2018: Folklore and significance of the festival

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
There are several names given to Kartik Purnima which hold immense cultural relevance.

New Delhi: Kartik Purnima is an auspicious day that is celebrated on the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik. It is believed by Hindu's that it was on this day when Lord Shiva defeated the three demons, Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha, and Viryavana. The day is also known as the Diwali of gods. This year, Kartik Purnima falls on November 23.

Coming to the legend, it is believed that Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha and Viryavana had a firm control over the world and had created three cities in space known as Tripura. On the day of Kartik Purnima, Lord Shiva killed the three demons by using just one arrow.

The day is celebrated in several parts of India and is also closely associated with Prabhodini Ekadashi. The end of Chaturmas, a four-month period during which Lord Vishnu sleeps is marked by Prabhodini Ekadashi.

There are many rituals revolving around Kartik Purnima. Annakuta, which is an offering of food to deities is carried out in various temples, people who took vows on Ashvin, full moon day, end them on this day.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu, keeping fast and feeding Brahmins are religious activities carried out on this day. People also indulge in charity, especially the donation of cows.

The activities prohibited on this day include any form of violence, plucking of fruits and flowers, cutting of crops and hair cutting.

Gold is considered to be an auspicious gift to be given this day.  

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Kartik Purnima!

