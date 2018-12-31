हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Leo predictions for 2019: Here's what the new year has in store for you

Speculate you make big and speculate you will be in for hard lessons: Oh, what a Dilemma?

Photo courtesy: Pixabay

Check out the prediction for the year 2019 by astrologer Sundeep Kochar.

You may fall in love hopelessly and for those who are single have a high chance of getting a partner by the end of the year. Spend time with your partner and for those in marriage, this year will be great on the home front. You will see your family; your spouse is fully supportive of you. Your children will be a source of joy and you will see they are doing well this year.

For those who want to take the risk to be in work, business or any investments trust your instinct and work sincerely towards the goal and you will very good results. However, for those who want to take shortcut will really see good life lessons as Saturn will ensure and control your illusionary approach.

Likewise, who wants to gamble and speculate with other genders feelings will face good music and may even get defamed.

Losses are expected in financial investments in the late quarter of the year, but it will not be too big a loss to put you off balance. Overall a positive year for you.

