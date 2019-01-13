Lohri 2019: Best SMS, Whatsapp & Facebook messages for your loved ones

New Delhi: It's that time of the year again when people gather around the holy bonfire and offer 'Lohri prasad' in hope of getting rid of all their troubles. Lohri is a festival celebrated in India with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm on January 13 everywhere. Lohri is widely celebrated across North India.

On this special day, here are a few WhatsApp/SMS messages that you can send to your family and friends to wish them a very happy Lohri.

1. May the Lohri fire burn away all your troubles and bless your life with health, wealth and happiness.

Happy Lohri to you and your family!

2. Agg ke paas saare aao, sundariye mundariye jor se gao. Happy Lohri to one and all!

3. Sohni kudiyan te naal gabru jawaan , Manao Lohri pyaar de naal. A very Happy Lohri to you and your family!

4. Let's sway to the rhythm of dhol and dance our way through troubles! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri!

5. Here's hoping that God fulfills all your wishes this Lohri.

Have a happy and safe celebration!

6. Lohri ki is aag me aapke saare dukh jal kar rakh jo jaen. Happy Lohri 2018!