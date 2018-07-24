हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lunar Eclipse 2018

Lunar Eclipse 2018: Longest-ever for scientists, beginning of the end of the world for doomsayers

The moon will be perfectly aligned in the middle with the Sun and the Earth on either side. 

Lunar Eclipse 2018: Longest-ever for scientists, beginning of the end of the world for doomsayers
Pic courtesy: IANS image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: Sky gazers are eagerly looking forward to witnessing a rare spectacle as the moon is expected to turn deep red in colour on Friday i.e, July 27. Reports suggest that this Lunar eclipse will be the longest till date, and will last for over an hour and forty-five minutes. 

The moon is expected to turn red owing to the Sun's glowing colour and this phenomenon will be called Blood Moon.

"The Moon is not always in perfect alignment with the Sun and the Earth, so that is why we do not get a lunar eclipse every lunar cycle. You will see the sunrise and sunset of the Earth lighting up the surface of the Moon -- over 350,000 km away. If you were on the Moon, you would see a total solar eclipse as the Earth would be blocking the Sun," CNN quoted Brad Tucker, an astronomer with the Australian National University`s Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics, as saying.

However, according to another report, the Lunar Eclipse could turn out to be a tragic event, that could mark the end of the world.

According to a report in mirror.co.uk, doomsday preachers insist that after this celestial occurrence the earth could be wiped out completely. The report says that the blood moon prophecy claims to "reveal hidden messages in the Christian Bible" about the beginning of the end of the world.

But astronomers and other experts have categorically dismissed this prophecy, the report added.

The eclipse will be visible all across the globe except North America and will be best viewed from Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and Asia.

In India, Lunar Eclipse referred to as Chandra Grahan, holds special significance in the Hindu calendar. It is not a mere change in the position of the celestial body but it has profound religious meaning too.

People in India usually don’t consume food or water, cook or travel during an eclipse. Leftover cooked food is not eaten after the eclipse is over. Also, people consume water or food only after taking bath.

(With ANI inputs)

