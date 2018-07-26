हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lunar Eclipse 2018

Lunar Eclipse, July 27 2018: Check out Chandra Grahan and Sutak timings

This Lunar eclipse will be the longest till date and will last for over an hour and forty-five minutes. 

Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: The world will witness a rare celestial occurrence tomorrow. Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts are gearing up to watch a spectacle of sorts in the sky as the moon is expected to turn blood red owing to the glow of the Sun.

According to reports, this Lunar eclipse also referred to as the Blood Moon will be the longest till date and will last for over an hour and forty-five minutes. 

In India, Lunar Eclipse referred to as Chandra Grahan, holds special significance in the Hindu calendar. It is not a mere change in the position of the celestial body but it has profound religious meaning too.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Chandra Grahan will begin at around 23:54:26 on July 27 and end at around 03:48:59 on July 28.

Most Indians who follow the traditional Hindu calendar,  usually don’t consume food or water, cook or travel during eclipses. After the eclipse is over, people tale bath and break their fast by consuming water and food. However, leftover cooked food is not consumed. 

People follow the Sutak (inauspicious period) and refrain from doing certain activities in this period ahead of the eclipse. Children, old and sick people take extra precaution and don't consume food during this period. Even pregnant women remain indoors until the eclipse is over. 

Food grains are protected by adding Kusha grass or Tulsi leaves to prevent contamination.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Sutak for tomorrow's Chandra Grahan begins at around 12:46:03 on July 27 for adults and end at around 03:48:59 on July 28. Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins begins at 19:25:17 on  July 27 and ends at 03:48:59 on July 28.

Temples remain closed during the eclipse and open only after certain rituals are performed to ward off ill-effects.

