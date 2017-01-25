Madame Tussauds Delhi – FIRST LOOK ! Watch

Mumbai: The world famous wax statue museum, which is all set to make its debut in India in June this year, unveiled the first look of their Delhi branch a few days back.

Check out the first look here:

The Delhi branch will have statues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and American pop star Lady Gaga's statues as some of the star attractions.

Madame Tussauds, which is renowned for the creation of detailed and lifelike wax figures, will house statues of prominent figures from the world of sports, Bollywood, politics, et al.

The museum will be spread across the first and second floors of the Regal Cinema complex in Connaught Place in the capital.

This is the 23rd branch of Madame Tussauds across the world!

Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan, besides PM Modi, are some of the names who already have their statues in international branches of Madame Tussauds.

(With IANS inputs)