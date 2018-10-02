हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahatma Gandhi Inspiration

Mahatma Gandhi: An inspiration for the nation

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, we present you some of his most eloquent and inspiring citations which will embolden and motivate your conscience.

Representational Image

Mahatma Gandhi is admired as the world's most influential and inspirational figures. Throughout his life in South Africa and India, Gandhi was a bold and heroic zealot for the rights and grandeur of all the people. His constant and staunch promotion of non-violence as a tool to chase away the tyrannical rulers from the country has forever left his mark on the world.  He was an excellent listener, whose humility and compassion allowed the mass of people to believe in him. He had the power of saying more with less — and today, these words, inflected with the heart and wisdom that have made him an international icon, who continues to inspire countless millions across the globe.

"Be the change you want to see in the world".

"Hate the sin, love the sinner."

"A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes".

"An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind."

"Nobody can hurt me without my permission".

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong".

"A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave".

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever".

"Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served".

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

"If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning."

"The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace."

"You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results."
 

