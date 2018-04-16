'Many-moons' over Honeymoons! Which one do you prefer?

New Delhi: Honeymoon is the most exciting thing about a wedding. After days of incessant celebrations and tiring rituals, you get to spend some time in a secluded yet romantic destination with your husband away from the prying eyes of your relatives and bickering in-laws. But the times are changing now and as per the latest study, millennials prefer 'Many-moons' over Honeymoons these days.

'Many-moons' are not the like usual ten-day-long trip to an exotic destination, the millennials, who are most of the time caught up in their gruesome work schedules prefer shorter and more frequent trips to various locations contrary to the longish honeymoons.

“Today’s couples don’t want to sit on the same beach for 10 days straight. Often, they want to mix it up and yes, sip some cocktails in Tulum but at the same time, they want to take in the artists season in Prague,” wedding planner Amy Shey Jacobs told Yahoo Lifestyle of the “many-moon” phenomenon.

As per Yahoo’s advice, it is a wise decision for newlyweds to go for many-moons around the weekends and official holidays to get the most out of their adventures instead of the swanky trips to the far-away lands.