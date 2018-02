Marathi Language Day: Twitter explodes with wishes

New Delhi: Marathi Language Day is celebrated each year on February 27. The festival marks the birthday of Marathi Poet Vi. Va. Shirwadkar.

Mainly celebrated across the Indian states of Maharashtra and Goa, the day is regulated by the State Government.

Bollywood celeb Riteish Deshmukh and other social media users took to Twitter to extend their wishes on this special day:

