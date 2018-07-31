हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mars

Mars closest to Earth in 15 years, watch it live on your mobile phone

In October 2020, such a phenomenon will again take place.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: The red planet Mars will be closest the Earth in 15 long years on the night of July 31, 2018. Mars will be 35.8 million miles from Earth, which is the closest it has been to Earth in more than a decade. According to the NASA report, Mars will appear brighter and it will be visible during the night.

The Earth will have Mars and the Sun on either side, with the three celestial bodies placed in a straight line. NASA has a live streaming running where you can watch the moment come alive. Check out the tweet: “Skywatch alert Get outside tonight and look for Mars! The Red Planet and Earth haven’t been this close since 2003, and won’t be again until 2035. Look to the south July 30 – 31 to see an orange Mars shining brightly. Cloudy skies?

“Get outside TONIGHT to see Mars as it approaches Earth closer than it has been in 15 years! Here’s what you need to know: https://blogs.nasa.gov/Watch_the_Skies/2018/07/30/go-outside-and-see-mars. Cloudy skies? Watch it online LIVE NOW: https://youtu.be/CsqiRUp40Is

WATCH IT LIVE HERE:

According to the NASA report, this is not the first time that Mars has been closest to the Earth. In 2003, the red planet was 34.6 million miles from Earth and the closest it had been in nearly 60,000 years. And guess what? In October 2020, such a phenomenon will again take place when the distance between the Red Planet and Earth will be 38.6 million miles.

 

