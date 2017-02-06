Monday motivation: 5 ways to make first day of the week productive

New Delhi: Work is indeed worship! Our work is our duty and our job helps us earn our livelihood. However, most of us tend to get those Monday blues after a cheerful weekend at home!

But we ought to make it to office for new week altogether with newer challenges and hence it is essential to keep ourselves motivated.

If you are a student or an employee it is stressful to face Mondays but here are a few tips to keep you motivated:

Make the most of the weekends:

Detoxify your body, pamper yourself with some spa treatment or just do things that make you happy. Do not over think about your professional commitments. Simply relax by spending time with family and friends.

Prepare yourself on Sunday night:

Spare about five minutes on Sunday evening to plan your work for Monday. This will remind you of the tasks in hand. You certainly want to earn a good name and hence would complete all pending tasks on time. This will help you prepare for the week ahead in advance.

Listen to your favourite music:

Listen to your favourite song or watch motivational speakers’ discourses before starting your day on Monday. This will inspire you to remain motivated.

Reach office before time:

Reaching office before time will give you the much needed buffer time to organise your plan for the day.

Take tiny breaks in between:

Take tiny breaks in between your work. Take a deep breath or a quick stroll to rejuvenate yourself.