Mother's Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha post wishes

Mother's Day is being celebrated across the world today. It is that time of the year when mothers are supposed to be pampered and acknowledged for their lifetime contribution and immense love and care. And like all of us, celebrities from Bollywood and television industry are also not far behind when it comes to express their love and gratitude towards their mothers.

Here are some of the Mother's Day posts that our favourite celebrities have uploaded on their Instagram and Twitter handles wishing their moms a very happy Mother's Day.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared two black-and-white photos with his mother (late) Teji Bachchan and wrote, "There’s nothing like the love of a mother. This mother’s day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little newborns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive. #EveryChildALIVE."

T 2802 -

There's nothing like the love of a mother. This mother's day I thank my mother and all mothers who have given their little newborns, their love, warmth and a safe pair of hands to survive and thrive. #EveryChildALIVE pic.twitter.com/Ck4Qp6jd1F — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2018

Kartik Aaryan: #HappyMothersDay Maa

Aditi Rao Hydari: Angels exist and so does magic... #happymothersday to my personal archangel. #mymummybestest #mumsypie #amma #mothersday

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo with her mother and actress Poonam Sinha writing, "Happy Mothers day to my first role model, my first love and my first friend! Missing you, cant wait to come back and trouble you, a whole months quota awaits you! Share some of your mommy’s love with @Streax_Pro and #HighlightMaaKaPyaar"

Happy Mothers day to my first role model, my first love and my first friend! Missing you, cant wait to come back and trouble you, a whole months quota awaits you!

Share some of your mommy's love with @Streax_Pro and #HighlightMaaKaPyaar __ pic.twitter.com/aFYIdXVMG7 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 13, 2018

Kriti Sanon: Missing my “Aata-bori” days.. hehe.. Happy Mothers Day to the prettiest Mom ever!!! love you so so much mumma!! All i wanna see is a big smile on your face!! @GeetaSanon.

Missing my "Aata-bori" days.. hehe.. Happy Mothers Day to the prettiest Mom ever!!! ______ love you so so much mumma!! _ All i wanna see is a big smile on your face!!_ @GeetaSanon pic.twitter.com/XoLen06vXH — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 13, 2018

Mugdha Godse: Its double dhamaka... happy mothers day and happy birthday sista... #happy #birthday #mothersday2018

Renuka Shahane: Whether you've had children or not, for all those women men & transgender human beings who've mothered their kids or other's kids, cared for pets & strays, who've 'mothered' their old parents, wish you a very Happy Mother's day Motherhood is'nt biological, it's a way of life!

Whether you've had children or not, for all those women men & transgender human beings who've mothered their kids or other's kids, cared for pets & strays, who've 'mothered' their old parents, wish you a very Happy Mother's day _Motherhood is'nt biological, it's a way of life!_ pic.twitter.com/g7rpDFo4zR — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 13, 2018

Rohit Roy: Celebrating #mothersday .. everyday ! #gratitude

Arjun Rampal: My mom is my hero,she sacrifices without flinching.She loves without thinking,she cries without weeping. She fights without hurting.She teaches without preaching.She stands tallest amongst all men. She is my Mom her name is Gwen. Love u my Ma. Thank you forever #HappyMothersDay

My mom is my hero,she sacrifices without flinching.She loves without thinking,she cries without weeping. She fights without hurting.She teaches without preaching.She stands tallest amongst all men. She is my Mom her name is Gwen. Love u my Ma. Thank you forever #HappyMothersDay — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 13, 2018

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a photo with his mother on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Happy Mother’s Day MA"

Happy Mother's Day MA ____ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 12, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT

Neha Manpinder Dhupia: My mom was my first home. I am incomplete without her. On this Mother's Day I have added her name as my middle name on my Twitter profile. I encourage you to do it as well and proudly tweet the screen shot using #MyMomMyHome

Happy Mothers Day @BDhupia

My mom was my first home. I am incomplete without her. On this Mother's Day I have added her name as my middle name on my Twitter profile. I encourage you to do it as well and proudly tweet the screen shot using #MyMomMyHome

Happy Mothers Day @BDhupia ___ pic.twitter.com/Zi8fZPKzxv — Neha Manpinder Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 12, 2018

R Madhvan: Happy Mother’s Day to all you lovely Maa’s .. may all you children bring you great joy and make you immensely proud of them .. although every day should be Mother’s Day .

Happy Mother's Day to all you lovely Maa's .. may all you children bring you great joy and make you immensely proud of them .. although every day should be Mother's Day . — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 13, 2018

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty tweeted a collage with her son Viaan Raj Kundra and wrote, "This is the best role of my life, and I already won an award in the form of you before I played it Still feels like yesterday when you were inside me.. Gosh! how time flies.Its amazing to now see my heart beat outside of me...Viaan-Raj , Thankyou for choosing meAnd I got my FIRST handwritten card today Happy Mother’s Day to my mom , love you to the moon and back ..and to all you #SuperMoms #wonderwomen , Sending u all a #grouphug #loveyourmom #respect #gratitude."

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma shared a beautiful collage which had photos of Salma Khan, Helen Khan, her mother-in-law Suneeta Sharma and sister Alvira Khan on her Instagram account.

Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback photo of from her childhood where she is in the arm of her mother against the backgrop of Golden Temple in Amritsar. She captioned the photo as, "And that’s where I get it from..... atleast half of it #happymothersday #NoFilter #Inlife"

Pulkit Samrat too shared a photo on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "pulkitsamratDear Moms, I love you! #Blessed #mothersday

karishmaranivk"

Popular MTV VJ and actor Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti shared a photo with her children on her Instagram handle on the occasion.

Happy Mother's Day ..

To all the caretakers and handlers of little hearts, minds, souls and bodies ..

It can't be perfect, because that would be boring , but its full of crazy love .

And just remember, you will find humour in all the madness eventually .. pic.twitter.com/8d9fN2moSB — MariaGoretti (@mariagorettiz) May 13, 2018

Model-singer-actress Sophie Choudry shared a series of photos with her mom and wrote, "#HappyMothersDay to my heart and soul...tku for being my backbone in good times and bad, for teaching me all the values that are a part of my core, for ur constant love & understanding. You are a true supermom & I feel blessed every single day! Love u more than words can say."

#HappyMothersDay to my heart and soul...tku for being my backbone in good times and bad, for teaching me all the values that are a part of my core, for ur constant love & understanding. You are a true supermom & I feel blessed every single day! Love u more than words can say__ pic.twitter.com/54WiiQ1AzJ — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) May 13, 2018

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Can’t wait to see this @chopramadhu1... featuring my #bosslady mother, who prefers to stay behind the scenes. Happy #MothersDay."

Can't wait to see this @chopramadhu1... featuring my #bosslady mother, who prefers to stay behind the scenes. Happy #MothersDay https://t.co/TW6oYJpMUU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 13, 2018

Sonali Bendre Behl: My connection with motherhood comes together in this one picture... mother, mom-in-law and son... Different relationships, different experiences... but I am truly blessed have them all! Happy #MothersDay to all the amazing mothers everywhere. @bubblesbehl @rockbehl

My connection with motherhood comes together in this one picture... mother, mom-in-law and son... Different relationships, different experiences... but I am truly blessed have them all! Happy #MothersDay to all the amazing mothers everywhere. @bubblesbehl @rockbehl pic.twitter.com/qWDCCUuxTC — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) May 13, 2018

Ameesha Patel: Mother’s Day evryday for me .. my life my heartbeat n my evrything ... my mom my grandma .. my biggest blessing .. my heart n my soul . RIP. Miss u very second ..

Mother's Day evryday for me .. my life my heartbeat n my evrything ... my mom my grandma .. my biggest blessing .. my heart n my soul . RIP. Miss u very second .. pic.twitter.com/smlVpwEFWd — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 13, 2018

Jackky Bhagnani: She was my support that fun afternoon & continues to be my support every minute of everyday. I am what I am today because of her belief, love, guidance... and slaps to my head (only figuratively) to straighten me out! I love you more than you will ever know. Happy #MothersDay

She was my support that fun afternoon & continues to be my support every minute of everyday. I am what I am today because of her belief, love, guidance... and slaps to my head (only figuratively) to straighten me out! I love you more than you will ever know. Happy #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/0uGz8RikJk — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) May 13, 2018

Actress Kajol tweeted, "A #MothersDay truth..... I have a super power. It's my mom!"