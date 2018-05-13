Mother's Day: Here's how B-town actors are wishing their moms on Twitter, Instagram

Mother's Day is being celebrated across the world today. It is that time of the year when mothers are supposed to be pampered and acknowledged for their contribution and countless sacrifices.

And our Bollywood celebrities are not far behind when it comes to express their love and gratitude towards their mothers.

Here are some of the mother's Day posts that our favourite actors have uploaded on their Instagram and Twitter handles wishing their moms a very happy Mother's Day.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo with her mother and actress Poonam Sinha writing, "Happy Mothers day to my first role model, my first love and my first friend! Missing you, cant wait to come back and trouble you, a whole months quota awaits you! Share some of your mommy’s love with @Streax_Pro and #HighlightMaaKaPyaar"

Happy Mothers day to my first role model, my first love and my first friend! Missing you, cant wait to come back and trouble you, a whole months quota awaits you!

Share some of your mommy's love with @Streax_Pro and #HighlightMaaKaPyaar __ pic.twitter.com/aFYIdXVMG7 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 13, 2018

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a photo with his mother on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Happy Mother’s Day MA"

Happy Mother's Day MA ____ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 12, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT

Neha Manpinder Dhupia: My mom was my first home. I am incomplete without her. On this Mother's Day I have added her name as my middle name on my Twitter profile. I encourage you to do it as well and proudly tweet the screen shot using #MyMomMyHome

Happy Mothers Day @BDhupia

My mom was my first home. I am incomplete without her. On this Mother's Day I have added her name as my middle name on my Twitter profile. I encourage you to do it as well and proudly tweet the screen shot using #MyMomMyHome

Happy Mothers Day @BDhupia ___ pic.twitter.com/Zi8fZPKzxv — Neha Manpinder Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 12, 2018

R Madhvan: Happy Mother’s Day to all you lovely Maa’s .. may all you children bring you great joy and make you immensely proud of them .. although every day should be Mother’s Day .

Happy Mother's Day to all you lovely Maa's .. may all you children bring you great joy and make you immensely proud of them .. although every day should be Mother's Day . — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 13, 2018

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma shared a beautiful collage which had photos of Salma Khan, Helen Khan, her mother-in-law Suneeta Sharma and sister Alvira Khan on her Instagram account.

Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback photo of from her childhood where she is in the arm of her mother against the backgrop of Golden Temple in Amritsar. She captioned the photo as, "And that’s where I get it from..... atleast half of it #happymothersday #NoFilter #Inlife"

Pulkit Samrat too shared a photo on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "pulkitsamratDear Moms, I love you! #Blessed #mothersday

karishmaranivk"

Popular MTV VJ and actor Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti shared a photo with her children on her Instagram handle on the occasion.

Happy Mother's Day ..

To all the caretakers and handlers of little hearts, minds, souls and bodies ..

It can't be perfect, because that would be boring , but its full of crazy love .

And just remember, you will find humour in all the madness eventually .. pic.twitter.com/8d9fN2moSB — MariaGoretti (@mariagorettiz) May 13, 2018

Model-singer-actress Sophie Choudry shared a series of photos with her mom and wrote, "#HappyMothersDay to my heart and soul...tku for being my backbone in good times and bad, for teaching me all the values that are a part of my core, for ur constant love & understanding. You are a true supermom & I feel blessed every single day! Love u more than words can say."

#HappyMothersDay to my heart and soul...tku for being my backbone in good times and bad, for teaching me all the values that are a part of my core, for ur constant love & understanding. You are a true supermom & I feel blessed every single day! Love u more than words can say__ pic.twitter.com/54WiiQ1AzJ — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) May 13, 2018

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Can’t wait to see this @chopramadhu1... featuring my #bosslady mother, who prefers to stay behind the scenes. Happy #MothersDay."

Can't wait to see this @chopramadhu1... featuring my #bosslady mother, who prefers to stay behind the scenes. Happy #MothersDay https://t.co/TW6oYJpMUU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 13, 2018

Actress Kajol tweeted, "A #MothersDay truth..... I have a super power. It's my mom!"