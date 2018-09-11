हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muharram

Muharram 2018: Date, Time and all you need to know

Shia Muslims mourn the demise of Imam Hussein and his family.

Muharram 2018: Date, Time and all you need to know
Pic Courtesy: PTI file Photo

New Delhi: The first month of the Islamic calendar is known as Muharram. It is considered to be one of the four sacred months of the year and the holiest one, Ramazan coming after. Muharram stands for 'forbidden'.

The Islamic calendar is a lunar patter, Muharram moves from year-to-year as compared to the Gregorian calendar. During Muharram, the tenth day is known as the 'Day of Ashura'—when Shia Muslims mourn the battle of Karbala while Sunni Muslims observe a fast as a mark of gratitude to Prophet Muhammad.

Shia Muslims mourn the demise of Imam Hussein and his family, commemorating the sacrifices made by the martyrs. They refrain from any festive event and keep do not partake in any joyous moment of celebration during Muharram. Unlike Sunnis, Shias don't observe a fast on the tenth day. They also read Ziyarat Ashura on this day.

Date, Timings:

This year, Muharram starts from September 12 and will be until October 9, 2018. The sight of the new moon marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. Muharram is one of the four sacred months that Allah mentioned in the holy Quran—Muharram, Rajab, Dhu al-Qi'dah, Dhu al-Hijjah.

Muharram and Ashura Date:

According to timeanddate.com,

September 21, 2018—Friday is the day of Muharram/Ashura.

 

 

