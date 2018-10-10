हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navratri colours 2018

Navratri 2018: Check out the colour code for this year

Celebrations are incomplete without colourful clothes, jewellery, dandiya and Garbha nights.

Navratri 2018: Check out the colour code for this year
Pic courtesy: IANS image for representation purpose only. Women busy shopping ahead of Navratri festival, in Mumbai.

Goddess Durga shall arrive tonight at our homes today and shall stay with us for the next nine days! Navratri is here and the festivities have begun with great enthusiasm. Amid chants of the powerful Mantras and shlokas, one can see the celebration of the feminine power. It is the celebration of Shakti, from which we all derive our strengths.

Each part of the country follows a unique style of Navratri celebrations. And celebrations are incomplete without colourful clothes, jewellery, dandiya and Garbha.

If you are wondering what colour to choose for your Dandiya Garbha outing tonight, take a look at the colour chart shared below:
There are colour codes for each of the nine days!

Day 1 (Oct 10): Pratipada—Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshan, Shailputri Puja - Brahmacharini Puja - Royal Blue

Day 2 (Oct 11): Tritiya—Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja - Yellow

Day 3 (Oct 12): Chaturthi—Kushmanda Puja, Varad Vinayaka Chauth - Green

Day 4 (Oct 13): Panchami—Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja - Grey

Day 5 (Oct 14): Panchami—Saraswati Awahan - Orange

Day 6 (Oct 15): Shashthi—Katyayani Puja - White

Day 7 (Oct 16): Saptami—Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja -  Red

Day 8 (Oct 17): Ashtami—Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami - Sky Blue

Day 9 (Oct 18): Navami—Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana - Pink

Here's wishing one and all a very Happy Navratri.

Tags:
Navratri colours 2018navratri 2018 colour codeNavratriDurgaMaa DurgaIndian FestivalsHindu festivals

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close