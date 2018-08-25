Onam 2018: Here's the significance of this ancient Indian festival

The festival of Onam is celebrated to mark the annual trip of King Mahabali to the state he once ruled. According to the Malayalam calendar, which is equivalent to the Hindu solar calendar followed by people in other parts of India, the festival is celebrated in the month of Chingam and is spread over 10 days. It culminates with Thiruvonam, which is believed to be the most important day. The celebrations this year began in mid of August and culminate today, on August 25. Atham, Chitira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Utthradom and finally Thiruvonam together make Onam an elaborate ceremony.

Onam signifies the annual homecoming of King Mahabali from Patala Loka, where he was sent by Lord Vishnu’s Vamana avatar.

Popular belief is that King Mahabali, the most benevolent Raja of Kerala visits his kingdom to see his subjects happy and prosperous on the occasion of the auspicious harvest festival.

Women participate in Pookolam (rangoli made of flowers) and perform Kaikottikali, a dance form. Dressed in their best fineries, women look resplendent in an off-white Kasavu sari with golden border, teamed up with gold jewellery. The men look dapper in white Veshti (dhoti) and shirt.

People get together to participate in a number of cultural activities to celebrate the festival together. Boat race (Vallam Kali), Pulikali (folk dance in the disguise of a tiger) and other dance and art forms specific to Kerala are usually performed.

Sadya, an elaborate meal with 26 food preparations adds more fervour to the festivities.

Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Onam.