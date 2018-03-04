Oscars 2018: A peek inside Oscars swag bags for top nominees

New Delhi: The stage is set for the biggest awards night to commence and reward the most deserving stars in the field of cinema. Celebs have already started preparing their speeches and planning their outfits for the most happening night but not all will take the coveted trophy home, some will take home a swag bag filled with all things interesting.

This concept of swag bags was started by Distinctive Assets, an independent marketing company that is not affiliated or sanctioned by the academy, sixteen years ago. Since then it has delivered its annual "Everyone Wins" nominee gift bags to all the actors who have been nominated in the top five categories (best actor, best actress, best-supporting actor, best-supporting actress and best director.)

This year's swag bag seems fancier than ever, It consists of a 12-night trip to Tanzania from International Expeditions, a seven-day Hawaiian escape in an oceanfront villa at Koloa Landing Resort, a 23andMe health, and ancestry service, a diamond necklace, a levitating Bluetooth speaker, collagen and golden eye mask treatments, and much more.

"A great gift has nothing to do with the retail value," abc news quoted Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary as saying. "For years we have been breaking one of the cardinal rules of gift giving by disclosing the price tag. Instead, we are trying to start a new tradition by simply celebrating the fun and festive nature of this legendary gift bag, " he added.

Who needs a mere statue, when you can get so much more than that!