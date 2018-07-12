हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Partial solar eclipse

Partial Solar Eclipse 2018: Dos and Don'ts

This time the partial solar eclipse is falling on Friday, the 13th.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: The skywatchers will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse on July 13, 2018. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

Also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan, partial social eclipse happens to be the third eclipse of this year after 'Super Blue Blood Moon' Lunar eclipse which was seen on January 31 and another partial solar eclipse one on February 15 respectively.

Date and Time:

The partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India but the skywatchers can witness the celestial experience on NASA Twitter handle, website as well as YouTube where it will be live streamed.

As per the Indian Standard Time, the eclipse begins on July 13, 2018, at 7:18 am and ends at 8:13 am, reportedly.

Here are the dos and don'ts:

Dos

In India, people usually prefer to stay indoors and not consume any food items during the time of the grahan or eclipse. Also, darbha grass or Tusli leaves are put in eatables and water to prevent the ill effects of the grahan. Many believe in taking bath after the eclipse is over and change to new clothes. Chanting of mantras dedicated to sun god is another practice followed by many households in the country.

Especially, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and chant the Santana Gopala Mantra.

Don'ts

Chanting of mantras, such as the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. Many refrain from drinking water during the time period of eclipse.

Also, preparation of food or eating is prohibited during the grahan. Commencing any auspicious task is avoided by many as well.

This partial solar eclipse would be best visible only in parts of Southern Australia, New Zealand and North Antarctica and not in India. 

