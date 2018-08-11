हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
partial solar eclipse 2018

Partial Solar Eclipse 2018: Do's and Don'ts during the Aanshik Surya Grahan

Some of the do's and don'ts during the Aanshik Surya Grahan are as follows

Partial Solar Eclipse 2018: Do&#039;s and Don&#039;ts during the Aanshik Surya Grahan

The world has witnessed three eclipses since the year began. Yet another partial solar eclipse, also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan will take place on August 11, 2018. During a partial solar eclipse, a part of the Sun gets obscured by the Moon unlike in total solar eclipse where the Sun is fully obscured. Even though the partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India, skywatchers can witness the celestial experience on NASA Twitter handle, website as well as YouTube where it will be live streamed.

There are various myths associated with eclipses in India. Some of the do's and don'ts during the Aanshik Surya Grahan are as follows:

Do's

It is believed that one must stay indoors

Darbha grass or Tusli leaves are put in eatables and water to prevent the ill effects of the grahan.

Many believe in taking a bath after the eclipse and changing in new clothes

Chanting of mantras dedicated to Surya Devta (Sun God) is another practice followed by many

Pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and chant the Santana Gopala Mantra.

Don'ts

Chanting of mantras, such as the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

Refrain from drinking water during the time period of eclipse.

Preparation of food or eating is prohibited during the grahan.

Commencing any auspicious task must be avoided

The India timings of the partial eclipse are:

Eclipse begins at 13:32:08

Maximum Eclipse 15:16:24

Last location to see the partial eclipse end 17:00:40

