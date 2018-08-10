हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Partial solar eclipse

Partial Solar Eclipse 2018: India timings, date and how you can watch it live

When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

Partial Solar Eclipse 2018: India timings, date and how you can watch it live
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: Come August 11 and the world will witness yet another partial solar eclipse of the year. In 2018 so far there have been three partial solar eclipses and skywatchers have got an opportunity to watch it and get a lifetime experience. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

Partial solar eclipse is also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan.

Date and Time

The Aanshik Surya Grahan or Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible from northern and eastern Europe, northern parts of North America, and some northern and western locations in Asia, as per reports.

It is apparently going to be 3 hours and 30 minutes long eclipse. According to timeanddate.com, the first location to see the partial eclipse begins at

08:02:08, Maximum Eclipse will be seen at 09:46:24, and the last location to see the partial eclipse end will be at 11:30:40

The India timings of the partial eclipse are:

Eclipse begins at 13:32:08

Maximum Eclipse 15:16:24

Last location to see the partial eclipse end 17:00:40

Although in India, skywatchers won’t be able to watch the partial solar eclipse.

An eclipse should not be seen with the naked eye, maintains NASA as it can cause damage to the eye. Skywatchers should use binoculars, a telescope or optical camera viewfinder to watch the eclipse.

 

 

