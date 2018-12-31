Pisces predictions for 2019: Here's what the new year has in store for you

The year will give good result on your career that was bit of floundering will take concrete shape you will see some concrete results. You will also see success in spiritual growth and will find more inclined to spatiality and higher learning. Your father will be constant source of guidance.

You need to spend more time on your home and convince your vision and become a good sales man to win their support. They will be still apprehensive of your direction and activity and as they see your success, they will slowly start supporting you but till that you should become a good CEO to sell your vision.

Your health may be cause of concern and it is good to keep active. It is better to delay purchasing buy new house or vehicle atleast during the second half of the year. Overall a very good year from career point of view