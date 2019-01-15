Pongal 2019: Here's how the festival is celebrated

New Delhi: Pongal marks the beginning of harvest season and is treated as a thanksgiving day to the Sun God. People pray for good harvest and wish for a prosperous life. It is also called 'Thai Pongal' and is spread over four days. Makar Sankranti in Tamil Nadu is known as Pongal and it is celebrated on January 15.

Here's how this festival is celebrated:-

The very first day known as 'Bhogi', is celebrated on the last day of the Tamil month 'Margazhi'. On this day, people decorate their homes and buy new utensils.

On the second day known as 'Perum Pongal', people worship the Sun God who blesses the earth with energy. Women decorate their courtyards with rangolis or kolams, which is made of rice flour.

The third day known as 'Mattu Pongal', is dedicated to the cattle which is the livelihood of farmers. On this day, cows are bathed, decorated with garlands and worshipped. Also, the bullfight is held in the villages.

Lastly, 'Kaanum Pongal' that marks the last day of the festival. People perform the traditional dance 'Kolattam' and consume their staple food.